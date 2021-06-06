Look Back ... to damage at a JSU dorm, 1996

June 6, 1946, in The Star: The Anniston City Commission bestowed official names upon Anniston’s newest city parks: Ezell Park, honoring Scoutmaster A. P. (Cap) Ezell, Troop 15; Huger Park, honoring Dr. R. P. Huger; and Carver Park, honoring George Washington Carver. Ezell Park is the one in Oxanna, Huger Park is at 22nd and Noble streets, and Carver Park is on West 14th Street near the USO building for black residents. Also this date: The drive to collect old milk bottles in Calhoun County is beginning to show results, but local dairies are still in a critical situation because of the shortage. Dairy owners urged again today that everyone search their homes and property for squirreled-away milk bottles and leave them at the nearest store that sells milk, or with their milkman, who will get them where they need to go. Bottle manufacturers have lately been unable to supply the dairies with new ones.
June 6, 1996, in The Star: Jacksonville State University Housing Director Ray Creel says that in his two decades at the school, he has never witnessed anything like the damage inflicted upon Salls Hall — until recently JSU’s athletics dorm — by unknown persons. The building was vacant because it is being turned into a headquarters for university police and the police academy. Creel saw the damage for the first time six days ago, and JSU officials believe the culprits are, unfortunately, athletes who had learned recently they wouldn’t be allowed to live in an athletics dorm in the future. The vandalism was extensive, destructive and, judging from the messages left on the walls for college officials, rude. JSU police Chief Nelson Coleman alleged that football players had in fact threatened to do something like this, “and they kept their word.”