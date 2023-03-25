Look Back … to crucial funding for eastern bypass, 1998

March 25, 1948, in The Star: Schools in Anniston and Calhoun County will be closed today and tomorrow [Thursday and Friday] to permit principals and teachers to attend the 66th annual convention of the Alabama Education Association. Primary themes for general sessions, held in Birmingham for the two days, are Alabama schools, UNESCO and international relations, as well as trends in teacher education, said AEA President Ernest Stone, who is the superintendent of Jacksonville public schools. Miss Zora Ellis of Talladega serves as vice president. Also this date: The tuberculosis X-ray bus from Jefferson County will be in Anniston for two full days next week at 12th and Noble, across from the post office, to conduct free chest X-rays of every person over age 14 who wants a “clean bill of health.” The bus will be open for seven hours each day, with all X-rays being paid for with money accumulated from the sale of Christmas Seals, said Miss Sarah I. Hanks, chairman of the tuberculosis committee of the Anniston Pilot Club.
March 25, 1998, in The Star: A congressional committee has approved funding for Anniston’s eastern bypass, which area leaders hope will be Calhoun County’s road to recovery after Fort McClellan closes next year. The House Transportation Committee long list of authorized projects includes $44.6 million for the northern section of the road that will connect I-20 in Golden Springs with U.S. 431 near the fort’s Summerall Gate. The vote yesterday was a key step toward final passage. Construction on the southern end of the bypass, for which federal money has been procured, is expected to begin early next year.