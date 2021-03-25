Look Back ... to criminal drama at Jacksonville church, 1996

March 25, 1946, in The Star: The Choccolocco Council Boy Scout Officers Camp at Camp Zinn closed yesterday at noon with more than 200 troop officers attending the 3-day camp. From the Anniston District, these troops were represented: Troop 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, L. L. Hughes, Scoutmaster, and Mike Emigh, senior patrol leader; Troop 10, Oxford Baptist Church, Ed Langford, Scoutmaster, and Bobby Harris, senior patrol leader; Troop 3, Saks School, Leon Feazell, junior assistant Scoutmaster, and Robert Childs, senior patrol leader; Troop 104, Linen Thread Co., J. T. Barker, Scoutmaster, and James Reese, senior patrol leader; Troop 2, First Methodist Church, George Morris, Scoutmaster, and Edward McGuire, patrol leader; Troop 9, Noble Street School, Phillip Sanguinetti, Scoutmaster, and Jack Winfield, patrol leader; Troop 7, First Presbyterian Church, Jerry Feagin, Scoutmaster, and Jerry Good, senior patrol leader; Troop 14, Glen Addie Homes, Fred Mayne, Scoutmaster, and Herman Sprayberry, assistant patrol leader; Troop 108, Bynum Recreation Department, Capt. Haight, Scoutmaster, Lee Gaines, patrol leader; Troop 105, Grace Episcopal Church, Rev. W. S. Stoney, Scoutmaster, and John A. Cater, senior patrol leader; and Troop 15, South Anniston / Oxanna, A. P. “Cap” Ezell, Scoutmaster, and Thomas Yarbrough, patrol leader.
March 25, 1996, in The Star: Congregation members at First Baptist Church in Jacksonville were diving for cover after a church service yesterday, but it had nothing to do with the tornado drill taking place at the time. A man carrying a rifle and a handgun chased his ex-wife and her teen-aged daughter from their house toward the church, shooting at them along the way. Church members hid the mother and daughter behind a car while a 55-year-old Mississippi man headed for the church, apparently thinking they had fled inside. Church members wrestled him to the ground before he could fire a shot inside. The incident happened around noon and no one was hurt.