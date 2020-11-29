Look Back ... to courtroom likely for water/highway dispute, 1995

Nov. 29, 1945, in The Star: No newspaper archived for this date could be found.
Nov. 29, 1995, in The Star: Fresh disagreement within Oxford’s elected leadership prevented City Council members from taking a vote last night on whether to increase the salaries of the mayor and council (beginning after the 1996 election). The plan at hand was to raise the mayor’s salary from $40,000 a year to $48,000 a year and each council member’s from $4,800 per year to $7,200 a year. Also this date: It’s entirely possibly that the Anniston Water Works & Sewer Board and the Alabama Highway Department will have to resolve their bypass construction differences in court. A five-lane western bypass is in the works that would run right across water works land and near Coldwater Spring, but the two sides have been deadlocked since July over that route. Water board members also say they need the 10 acres in question for a new water filtration plant required by new environmental regulations. State highway officials say the bypass won’t threaten the city’s water supply and they suggest the filtration plant could be built someplace else. Recent in-person talks between the two sides have not produced results acceptable to each.