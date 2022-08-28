Look Back ... to county library rural "stations," 1947

Aug. 28, 1947, in The Star: The former Boy Scouts of Troop 305 held an appreciation night program in honor of Dr. J. C. White, their Scoutmaster at the 15th Street Congregational Church. Dr. White was the first Black Scoutmaster in Anniston and has served in that capacity since the troop was organized in September 1936. Dr. White is known to have had a positive influence not only on the scouts of his troop but also those of other Black troops in Anniston. Also this date: The cool and lovely home of Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Martin, of Middleton near Ohatchee, has since 1929 served as a “station,” or a miniature branch library for the Calhoun County Library, where every six or seven weeks about 65 books are picked up and exchanged by the library service. Fiction, westerns, mysteries, children’s books and biographies are made available to those living in this rural community. Frequently as many as 10 callers in one day will drop by the Martin home to borrow books. The Martin home is only one of many such stations dotting the county. The Calhoun County librarian since 1943 has been Emma Floyd. [The article makes a point of stating that the rural reading service was not available to Black residents of Calhoun County, but that Mrs. Floyd hoped it would be before long.]
Aug. 28, 1997, in The Star: Four years after the Anniston City Council refused to return 10th Street and 11th Street to two-way traffic, the council is taking up the issue again. If it reverses the decision a previous council made in 1970, then 10th Street would be two-way from Noble Street east to Fairmont, and 11th Street would be two-way from Fairmont to Glen Addie. Fairmont, which is just a block between the two numbered streets, would become two-way, too. About the only major downtown influencers who don’t support the proposed return to two-way streets are the local offices of SouthTrust and Regions Bank; their drive-thru customers would probably be seriously inconvenienced.