Look Back ... to county candidates, 1946

Jan. 22, 1946, in The Star: It’s a local election year and candidates are beginning to throw their hats into assorted rings. Lewis H. Tumlin, who has been engaged in the retail grocery business at Weaver for several years, today announced his candidacy for a seat on the Calhoun County Commission, as an associate member. Born and reared in Calhoun County, Mr. Tumlin said he has 20 years’ experience in engineering and road building. Also seeking a county commission seat is longtime banker and former county school board president Arthur Wellborn. He was originally going to retire from Commercial National Bank after 25 years there, but he delayed that transition for a short time to help the institution recover from the fire that burned its building on Christmas Day. Soon, however, Wellborn be able to take that retirement, meaning he’ll have time to devote to public service.
Jan. 22, 1996, in The Star: Anne Barrett of Oxford has been quilting for 14 years and now her handiwork is a contribution to the Olympics. One of her quilts has been chosen to be displayed at the Olympic Games in Atlanta this summer. After that, it will be sent to the island nation of Mauritius where it will fine a home in someone else’s house. “It’s a big thing for me and the family. I was real excited about it,” Mrs. Barrett said. Her Olympic quilt measures 57 by 72 inches in size.