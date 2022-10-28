Look Back ... to 'cool kids' in Ohatchee's senior class, 1947

Oct. 28, 1947, in The Star: The senior class of Ohatchee High School has announced the results of its “Who’s Who” election held recently at the school. They include Prettiest Girl, Florence Martin; Best Looking Boy, Marcell Nance; Wittiest Couple, Louise Taylor and Jack Gilmer; Best All-Around Couple, Janice Martin and Grey Christopher; Most Popular Couple, Florence Martin and Gerald Courtney. Also this date: Plans for the dedication of the last link of the “Florida Short Route,” three miles on Horseblock Mountain Road, the last unpaved portion of a 1,000-mile stretch from Chicago to Panama City, have been postponed until early spring. The reason is that the road will not be completed until early December, when the weather would likely be too cold for a celebratory barbecue. The Anniston Chamber of Commerce is now preparing a new strip map of the entire Florida Short Route for widespread distribution to attract tourists into the region.
Oct. 28, 1997, in The Star: If Oxford’s massage parlors reopen their doors, they’ll have to operate under a city ordinance that strictly regulates them. U.S. District Judge William Acker Jr. has issued an order dismissing all but two sections of a lawsuit that three massage parlors filed against the city. The order upholds the legality of a city ordinance, passed in response to the opening of the massage parlors, which is intended to minimize the chances that massage parlors become sexually charged playrooms. For example, employees have to be clothed from shoulder to knee while performing massages, and everyone needs to keep their private parts to themselves. Also this date: In order to accommodate increased enrollment and a state-mandated reduction in the student-teacher ratio, Jacksonville officials are expected to authorize construction of an eight-classroom wing at Kitty Stone Elementary School. Several classes are now being taught in hall space and the school computer lab.