Look Back ... to continued problems from parcel strike, 1997

Aug. 9, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Aug. 9, 1997, in The Star: The nationwide United Parcel Service strike began to threaten the paycheck of workers at Anniston’s Auto Custom Carpets yesterday as the stoppages moved into its fifth day with little progress in talks. Each box sitting in the firm’s Noble Street warehouse when it should be on the road represents lost revenue. “We’re backed up at least two weeks on UPS,” said shipping manager Roderick Trammell. “We’re scrounging for places to store it all.” The Teamsters are representing the UPS drivers; federal mediation is under way, but no agreement is close.