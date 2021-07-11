Look Back ... to continued effort to save Fort, 1946

July 11, 1946, in The Star: Anniston Chamber of Commerce president H. H. Booth today announced his organization will soon publish a photographically illustrated story of the mammoth job being accomplished at Fort McClellan. In the form of a booklet, the story will be the combined effort of Fort McClellan authorities and the Chamber committee that’s devoted to the task of retaining the post. Presumably to forestall any accusation of favoritism by a local newspaper, Fort officials have invited a representative of the Birmingham Age-Herald newspaper to prepare “the real story of the Fort,” Anniston officials said today.
Also this date: A petition charging that there is a “state-wide conspiracy” to disenfranchise Black voters in Georgia, and asking that registrars of four south Georgia counties be restrained from further disqualification of Black voters, was filed in Federal District Court in Brunswick, Ga., today. The petition represents voters of Coffee, Pierces, Atkinson and Ben Hill counties in Georgia, and it charges that practically all Black voters of the four counties have been notified by their boards of registrars to show cause why their names should not be stricken from the list of eligible voters for the July 17 Democratic primary. The petition notes that this question is not being asked of anyone other than Black registrants. Judge Frank M. Scarlett did issue a temporary restraining order against registrars in three of the four named counties; the fourth is in a different jurisdiction.