Look Back ... to consultation about a YMCA home, 1947

March 6, 1947, in The Star: Samuel Nock, building consultant of the YMCA National Council, arrived in Anniston from New York yesterday to assist members of the local YMCA Building Committee. Nock was generally familiar with Anniston’s situation already, and after his latest visit with Y leaders, the consensus is the YMCA’s new headquarters needs to be in an all-new structure; nothing that exists, or is under construction, would be suitable for the organization’s purposes. Three Anniston sites have been established as equally well suited [the article does not list them, however].
March 6, 1997, in The Star: In his column today, George Smith takes note of the latest distinction bestowed on a popular area restaurant, The Ark, which serves catfish and hush puppies near Riverside. George tells us The Catfish Institute has named The Ark one of the 10 best places in all the land to eat catfish. Bob and Sylvia Cornett, The Ark’s owners since 1979, are quite happy about the label. It’s not known exactly how old the restaurant is, but Mr. Cornett guesses it was opened in the early 1930s. Its first building was a houseboat.