Look Back ... to construction planned at Weaver Elementary

July 31, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 31, 1998, in The Star: The Calhoun County school system will have revenue totaling more than $50 million from all local, state and federal sources for the coming year and will spend around $54 million. The difference between the revenues and expenditures will be made up with $4 million in funding left over from the current year’s operations. More detailed figures were passed along to school board members in a meeting last night. Also this date: In other business at its meeting, the Calhoun County school board last night accepted the low bid for a construction project that will add 24 classrooms to Weaver Elementary School, plus restrooms and work rooms. Superintendent Gorden Mitchell said the project should be completed in early 1999. The oldest part of the school will then be demolished.