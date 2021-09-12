Look Back ... to concerts announced by music club, 1946

Sept. 12, 1946, in The Star: Four of the nation’s leading musical artists, including Jennie Tourel, leading mezzo-soprano of the Metropolitan Opera, will appear in Anniston this fall and winter in the concert series now being arranged by the Knox Music Club. The program is being made possible through the sale of 900 season tickets, the seating capacity of Anniston High School, where the programs will be presented. Success of this year’s effort, said Mrs. George Carns, president of the Knox Music Club, will determine the scope of programs to be available to Anniston in future years. Other artists to perform will be Ethel Bartlett and Rae Robertson, internationally famous piano duo, and Albert Spalding, renowned violinist. Tickets for the three concerts are being sold for $7.50 and $5.50.
Sept. 12, 1996, in The Star: Alexandria, Jacksonville and Weaver high school have more computers today, thanks to the federal government. The three schools received 10 computers each at Fort McClellan yesterday as part of a national program to supply area schools with used equipment that local federal agencies have replaced or upgraded. Also this date: A Gadsden judge who’s been challenged over overt displays of religious allegiance in a secular courtroom finally got his day in court, along with a rousing rally by his supporters. But Circuit Judge Roy Moor will have to wait more than a months to find out whether he can continue having ministers lead prayer in the courtroom and can keep the Ten Commandments posted.