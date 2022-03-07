Look Back ... to concerns about Ritalin, 1997

March 7, 1947, in The Star: The Oxford Chamber of Commerce held its third annual meeting and banquet last night at the Oxford City School as approximately 100 people gathered to hear Ernest Stone, dean of students at Jacksonville State Teachers College, deliver the main address. J. H. Phillips is chairman of the Oxford Chamber’s board of directors, Frank Butenschon Sr. is president of the chamber and Charles H. Blake is first vice president. Guests at the banquet included Dan Gray, president of the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce; William Morgan, president of the Blue Mountain chamber; and Charles F. Varn, secretary-manager of the Anniston chamber. Also this date: The longest stretch of coaxial telephone cable ever placed into service has been opened for regular commercial use between Atlanta and Dallas, Drayton Bernhard Jr., manager of the Southern Bell Telephone office here, announced. The 850-mile cable features six coaxial tubes in the section between Atlanta and Jackson, Miss., which also runs through Oxford and Anniston. The cable will transmit telephone conversations right now, but when the necessary associated equipment has been added, it will also be able to transmit television programming.
March 7, 1997, in The Star: Maj. Gen. Ralph Wooten, Fort McClellan’s commanding officer, yesterday reaffirmed the Army’s plans to do everything in its power to close the fort on time — that’s 30 Sept. 1999. He discussed the fort’s closure, and what would happen in the meantime, with some 250 fort civilian workers in the second of three “town hall” meeting this week. Also this date: An Oxford day care mother wants to put the brakes on the frequency with which Ritalin and similar medications are given to children. Gudrun Van Dyke has started a chapter of Parents Against Ritalin, a national organization designed to call attention to the drug critics call “kiddie cocaine.” Given out to children who have ADHD to calm them down, Ritalin is prescribed in only six other states more often than it is in Alabama, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Its use has grown steadily this decade as ADHD diagnoses have increased among children. “Of course, in my day, those kids were just called fidgety,” said an Anniston pediatrician who has had parents switch to other doctors when he refused to prescribe Ritalin for children who frustrated them.