Look Back ... to completion of a key local highway, 1947

July 13, 1947, in The Star: Today marked the end of 9.2 miles of road work to straighten and widen the highway between Anniston and Jacksonville. Around 20 hats were tossed into a cement mixer yesterday morning as the final stretch, between Quintard Avenue and the South Gate of Fort McClellan, was paved. Following an old custom, all persons wearing hats at the milestone moment were forced to toss them into the cement bath. The project increased the width of the road to 22 feet of concrete pavement with 10-foot shoulders on either side. The new highway will be open to traffic in 10 days, and until then there’ll still be a detour through the fort, by way of the prisoner of war gate. Also this date: A front-page photo today purports to show flying saucers as photographed two nights ago from college grounds by O. R. Lovett, a student at Jacksonville State Teachers College.
July 13, 1997, in The Star: The new interim superintendent of Anniston’s public school system, Jan Hurd, sees finances as the most pressing issue officials need to get a handle on. Hurd called on the State Department of Education for help and learned that a “good picture” of the system’s finances wasn’t available. That’s due to problems people had with a new accounting system and a new attendance program; inaccurate figures resulted. Other challenges involve replacing a number of teachers who resigned at the end of the school year, and finding a principal to succeed James Parker. Vocational director Denny Bailey is serving as the interim principal.