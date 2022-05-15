Look Back ... to complaints about Auburn from local students, 1947

May 15, 1947, in The Star: Poor living and academic and athletic conditions at Alabama Polytechnic Institute, Auburn, which are considered acute problems by a large number of students there have been enumerated in an “open letter to the people of Calhoun County,” written by Calhoun County students at Auburn this term. The list of grievances begins, “Many of the instructors are ill-prepared and are giving ineffective, substandard instruction because API does not have funds to employ qualified teachers.” The letter goes on to state, “Even with the present enrollment of 6,000, housing facilities are inadequate and with an expected enrollment of 9,000 in 1948-49, additional facilities will be absolutely necessary.” The writers also note, “API has the poorest recreational facilities of any state-supported college in the United States,” a study of 150 colleges and universities being the source for this statement.
May 15, 1997, in The Star: Russia reluctantly agreed yesterday to the Clinton administration’s push to expand the NATO military alliance to include Moscow’s former satellites in Europe. The accord between NATO and Russia sets the terms under which the alliance is expected to admit Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary and perhaps other Central and Eastern European nations left behind the Iron Curtain after the 1945 Yalta pact. Russia has vociferously protested the expansion of NATO as needless and provocative, but when the Western alliance made it clear it would expand with or without Moscow’s assent, the Russians negotiated the best deal they could.