Look Back ... to competition for rescue squad, 1996

March 15, 1946, in The Star: Improved parking arrangements have been planned for Anniston Memorial Hospital to make visits more convenient for people of all ages. The circle drive immediately in front of the hospital entrance will be widened and visitors will be allowed angled parking on this loop. It’s estimated that the space will be adequate for about 20 cars on this drive. Hospital officials say there are rarely more than 20 visitors’ cars at the hospital at the same time, except sometimes on Sundays. Right now, visitors have to park below the hospital at the bottom of a hill, resulting in a walk that does no favors for elderly visitors.
March 15, 1996, in The Star: A majority of the Anniston City Council yesterday voted to grant a business license to CareLine Alabama, an ambulance service based in Birmingham, over protests from the Anniston Emergency and Rescue Squad and some council members. The new company will open an office in the next month at 2116 Quintard Ave. Benny Hulsey, in charge of the self-supporting rescue squad, told council members it relies heavily on its current call volume to finance its operations. The rescue squad charges $150 for a non-emergency transport and $250 for advanced life support services.