Look Back ... to commercial zoning plans, 1997

June 8, 1947, in The Star: The official Boy Scout camp for the Choccolocco Council, Camp Zinn, located east of Anniston, opens today for the 1947 summer season. Medical checkups will be the first order of business, assuring the boys of the best possible care while away from home. Scouts will cook their own meals from menus approved by nutrition officers and dietitians. At the camp itself, a new improved water system has been installed, two boats are new, and a demonstration camp will aid in teaching boys about tying special knots and the use of an axe. Also this date: Officers of the Knox Music Club in Anniston yesterday announced the artists chosen for performances in the 1947-48 season. They are Eugene Istomin, 23-year-old Russian pianist; the San Antonio Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Max Reiter; Mia Slavenska, former prima ballerina of the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo; and Igor Gorin, world-famous Russian baritone. The first performance of the season, by Istomin, will be Nov. 6.
June 8, 1997, in The Star: West Anniston residents might have to wait for a new shopping center because the City Council wants to broaden its efforts to improve neighborhoods in south and west Anniston. The city had considered building a shopping center on West 15th Street in the hope of returning the street to its former commercial vitality. But now two council members — Debra Foster, Ward 3, and James Montgomery, Ward 2 — say other problems in their wards need attention first. Also this date: In other property development news, residents of Rosetta Lane, located near the intersection of Golden Springs Road and Greenbrier-Dear Road, have asked that the city of Anniston rezone their property from residential to commercial, hoping that when they sell their residences, the land will be worth more to a business developer than to a private homeowner. Business development, not residential, seems to be the direction in which that part of town is headed.