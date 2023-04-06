Look Back .. to commercial progress in Cleburne County, 1998

April 6, 1948, in The Star: At a Salvation Army dinner last night, a building fund campaign for $55,000 was opened. Leading the campaign will be C. A. Hamilton of Alabama Pipe Company, appointed chairman of the industrial committee; Miller Sproull of Anniston Hardware Company, chairman of special gifts committee; and Flint Gray of Usrey Funeral Home was appointed chairman of general solicitation. More than 150 people were present at the dinner, which was given with the assistance of the Coca Cola Company for the purpose of planning the campaign to erect a permanent headquarters in Anniston to serve a seven-county region.
April 6, 1998, in The Star: Until Beverly Casey was hired in February to be the first paid director of the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce, callers to the chamber’s phone number reached an answering machine in a small office in Heflin’s Colonial Bank. Calls were returned only sporadically, in part because the Cleburne Chamber was being run on an all-volunteer basis. Casey is a Cleburne County native and an Alabama graduate. The Cleburne Chamber was organized in early 1989, taking over from the former Heflin Chamber of Commerce.