Look Back ... to commencement set for Cobb High School, 1946

May 21, 1946, in The Star: Commencement exercises for the graduating class of Cobb Avenue High School will be held May 24 at Seventeenth Street Baptist Church. The main address of the evening will be delivered by J. E. Pearce, professor of history at State Teachers College in Montgomery and secretary of the Negro Civic and Improvement League, among other positions he holds. Honor students who are graduating in this class are Roberta Greene, Irian Carter and James Glover. Also this date: Some 500 to 600 servicemen in 12 big Army trucks, one trailer and five passenger cars made the trip to Crystal Springs to enjoy themselves for the day this past Sunday. The local Kiwanis Club made the outing possible from the civilian end of things. Next week another batch of soldiers will enjoy a similar outing under the sponsorship of the Anniston Civitan Club.
May 21, 1996, in The Star: Thanks to legislation passed at nearly the last minute, aided by Sen Doug Ghee of Anniston, long-needed renovations at Cheaha State park will begin this summer. A minimum of $5.5 million will be available for project such as linking the park’s unreliable well-water system to a municipal water supply. Also, because Bald Rock Lodge had to close last year before of poor conditions there, work to restore that aging facility can begin immediately. Also this date: Business groups are hailing a U.S. Supreme Court 5-4 decision that overturned an Alabama jury’s $2 million punitive-damage award as a significant curb on excessive jury verdicts. “This court decision is a major boost for our campaign to end lawsuit abuse,” said E. Clark Richardson, president of the Business Council of Alabama. Former Anniston attorney A. W. Bolt was one of a battery of lawyers who had pressed the case of a BMW owner who felt he had been defrauded because the manufacturer had repainted more than half the vehicle on account of damage that resulted in transit from Germany. A Birmingham jury concluded that not only was the car worth a little less than the customer actually wound up paying, but also that BMW should be punished monetarily for the deception.