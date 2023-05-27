Look Back ... to Cobb High School graduation, 1948

May 27, 1948, in The Star: Cobb Avenue High School’s graduation ceremonies for the 59 seniors in the Class of ’48 will be held tomorrow night at Seventeenth Street Baptist Church in Anniston. The supervisor of Birmingham’s Black schools, Carol W. Hayes, will be the guest speaker. Members of this class include young men and women such as Evelyn Turner, Bessie Mae Washington, Juanita Martin, Thomas Alston Mason, Earvin Eugene Ferrell, James Cleveland Jones, Andrew Thurman Jr., Willie Smedley Jr. Booker Taliaferro Fears Jr., Pearl Ragland and Otis Milner.
May 27, 1998, in The Star: After about a year of maneuvering to gain ownership of Fort McClellan property when it closes, the Anniston City Council last night voted 3-2 against a resolution allowing City Manager John Seymour to submit an application to the U.S. Department of the Interior for 17 recreational facilities at the fort. Seymour explained that the resolution simply would authorize him to submit an application for the property. “This is just an attempt to save some administrative time,” he said.