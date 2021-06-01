Look Back ... to coaching hires at JSU, 1996

June 1, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 1, 1996, in The Star: Twelfth-year head coach Bill Burgess announced today he has found four familiar faces to fill vacant spaces in his Jacksonville State University coaching staff. One of them is Wayne Lee, who joined the staff in 1988 as a student assistant and is the new defensive ends coach. Lee, an Oxford native who has coached on the defensive side of the ball his entire career, played for Burgess at Oxford High School. He started out as the secondary coach but spent the 1995 season in charge of the outside linebackers. Meanwhile, former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix will coach the running backs. The 24-year-old Nix started 23 consecutive games as quarterback for the Tigers in 1994 and 1995. “Patrick is one of the most impressive young coaching prospects we came across … He’s the guy we wanted,” Burgess said. Also this date: Legendary pop artist Stevie Wonder is in Birmingham for a concert tonight to benefit the Stevie Wonder Center for Computing in the Arts, which is being developed at UAB. Once the center is fully equipped, UAB music students will be able to compose, record, mix and package their own works — the kind of technical access rarely found outside a professional recording studio.