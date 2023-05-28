Look Back ... to coach Lyons' return to Jacksonville, 1998

May 28, 1948, in The Star: A Calhoun County Circuit Court jury yesterday quickly rendered a verdict of more than $75,000 in favor of the Anniston contracting firm of Dethlefs & Hannon in its damage suit against the City of Anniston. The dispute centered on the city’s refusal to pay the firm on a building project which had been started adjacent to Anniston Memorial Hospital. Earle Jones and Walter Merrill were counsels for the contractors.
May 28, 1998, in The Star: John Lyons is returning to coach the Jacksonville High School boys basketball program. Two years ago the Golden Eagles fell short in the championship game in Birmingham’s Final Four, and Lyons, coach of seven years at the time, subsequently resigned. But now, thanks to a decision by the Jacksonville Board of Education — and a thumbs-up for Lyons from his family — Lyons is back on the coaching payroll for Jacksonville.