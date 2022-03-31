Look Back ... to Coach Hause hired at Piedmont, 1947

March 31, 1947, in The Star: The local Extension Service office is holding a Farm and Home Show tomorrow and the following day, sponsored by A. S. Mathews Jr., county agent, and Miss Elizabeth Wheeler, home demonstration agent. A new thing in the march of progress for labor-saving on the farm and in the home, the show will feature labor-saving devices, machinery, and equipment from local businesses, the Extension Service and items invented by Calhoun County farmers themselves. Assistant home demonstration agent Miss Betty Watson and assistant county agents T. L. Bass and C. L. Breedlove will be helping Mr. Mathews and Miss Wheeler put on the show. The exhibition site will be the Anniston Curb Market on Moore Avenue. Also this date: After 15 years in business, R. B. Pinson has dramatically expanded the size and offerings of his flower shop and tomorrow will reopen at its new location, 1407 Noble Street. The building which was the Salvation Army USO, until Mr. Pinson bought it this year for $35,000, provides plenty of space in its 50-by-120-foot area. Along the entire south side of the building, a greenhouse has been constructed that will hold 2,000 pots of flowers. Mr. Pinson will retain his business property on Chestnut Avenue in west Anniston to hold greenhouses and space for cultivation outdoors. Additionally: The Piedmont Board of Education has named Orville “Fats” Hause as the next coach of the Piedmont High School football team. Hause, who graduated from PHS in 1938, was an outstanding football player himself. He gained college scholastic experience at Howard College and the University of Alabama and will receive a master’s degree in August this year. Hause will begin his new job in the fall.
March 31, 1997, in The Star: The bridges of Calhoun County aren’t falling down, but many are in such bad shape they can’t handle the traffic they need to. County engineer Charles Markert said 57 of the county’s 158 bridges need to be replaced. Indeed, a state study recently established that 25 of the county’s bridges can no longer bear more than 12 tons. That creates a headache for those who rely on school buses, for state law says those buses can cross only bridges that can support more than 12.5 tons. Even more seriously, some bridges can’t support the community’s fire trucks, which results in delayed arrivals at emergency scenes.