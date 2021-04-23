Look Back ... to coach Burgess losing a valued assistant, 1996

April 23, 1946, in The Star: Calhoun County’s eight candidates for the Alabama Legislature went on record last night as totally endorsing the legislative program proposed by the Alabama Education Association following its annual meeting this year. The candidates spoke before an audience of about 300 at Anniston High School. Local teachers’ associations sponsored the forum. For example, Clarence Daugette, candidate for state Senate, called the AEA program “logical” and promised, if elected to work to push it through the Legislature. He asserted that “education should be one of the main functions of government.” Another candidate, Fred Blackmon, spoke of the good school systems he had observed in the Midwest while stationed there with the Army and said he “would like to see schools like that in Alabama.” Also this date: A new business called The Green Grove advertises itself as Anniston’s only 24-hour curb service, serving sandwiches, chicken, chops, steaks, coffee, juice and cold drinks. It has plenty of parking at its 1824 Noble Street location and a private dining room for banquets and parties.