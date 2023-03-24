Look Back ... to cleanup after Coldwater tornado, 1948

March 24, 1948, in The Star: Miss Eleanor Ramsey, disaster caseworker with the American Red Cross, arrived this morning from the Southeastern Area office in Atlanta to confer with the local chapter on what sort of assistance is needed by the 11 families rendered homeless by the tornado that struck Coldwater two nights ago. Most of the families spent the night with relatives or friends, but the Baptist church was given a quick temporary roof so that it could accommodate people, too. Also this date: Civic leaders from Jacksonville and Piedmont met last night with the Calhoun County Commission to seek means of speeding up plans for the improvement of the Jacksonville-Piedmont highway. Funds for the blacktopping and widening of the 12-mile road have been allocated for some time, but waivers from property owners along the route where the highway will be widened – by three feet on each side – have yet to be obtained.
March 24, 1998, in The Star: The search for a new superintendent to run Oxford public schools has been narrowed to five candidates. A successor is being sought for the current superintendent, John Toland. Also this date: Rep. Bob Riley said yesterday he plans to ride the moral high ground to re-election to Congress from Alabama’s 3rd District. Joining about 150 friends and supporters in Oxford, the first-term Republican from Ashland espoused his conservative agenda and asked for their help in the November election.