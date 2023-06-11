Look Back … to Clay County’s first McDonald’s, 1998

June 11, 1948, in The Star: An election by secret ballot will be conducted next week at nine Anniston foundries to determine whether a majority of the employees want the International Molders and Foundry Workers union, an AFL affiliate, to enter into an agreement with the employers which require membership in that union as a condition of continued employment. The “closed shop” provision is a part of the National Labor Relations Act. Also this date: More than 1,000 people will gather at Shocco Springs in Talladega County June 13 for the official dedication of the new Shocco Springs Baptist Assembly. Shocco Springs has been a popular summer resort for many years, and during the war it was used as a residential site for war workers. But recently, the Baptists bought the property and did extensive remodeling.
June 11, 1998, in The Star: The first McDonald’s in Clay County opened yesterday morning in Ashland, a throng of hundreds on hand when the business unlocked its doors at 8 a.m. It’s located in the former Jack’s restaurant building, a location which has the virtue of being across the road from Hardee’s. Being near your competitor is a good thing in the fast-food business, said Jack Warden, the Ashland franchise owner who’s a Navy veteran and former engineer and also owns the McDonald’s in Roanoke. Lineville worked hard to land the franchise, but the company liked the Ashland spot better. “Getting them is a real plus,” said Ashland Mayor Irving Thompson. Also this date: Anniston City School Superintendent Jan Hurd will interview six candidates for the Anniston High School principal vacancy later this week. She hopes to be able to recommend a principal at the board’s June 18 meeting.