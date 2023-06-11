 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Look Back … to Clay County’s first McDonald’s, 1998

vault1928

At least an inch of rain in half an hour, even more intense in northwest Anniston, damaged property and upset routines downtown and north to Blue Mountain on June 10, 1928, it was reported on Page One the following day. The rain was so hard that Snow Creek overflowed the bridge at the intersection of Leighton and 16th, by the high school. Water near 13th and Noble was said to have been more than a foot deep.

June 11, 1948, in The Star: An election by secret ballot will be conducted next week at nine Anniston foundries to determine whether a majority of the employees want the International Molders and Foundry Workers union, an AFL affiliate, to enter into an agreement with the employers which require membership in that union as a condition of continued employment. The “closed shop” provision is a part of the National Labor Relations Act. Also this date: More than 1,000 people will gather at Shocco Springs in Talladega County June 13 for the official dedication of the new Shocco Springs Baptist Assembly. Shocco Springs has been a popular summer resort for many years, and during the war it was used as a residential site for war workers. But recently, the Baptists bought the property and did extensive remodeling.

June 11, 1998, in The Star: The first McDonald’s in Clay County opened yesterday morning in Ashland, a throng of hundreds on hand when the business unlocked its doors at 8 a.m. It’s located in the former Jack’s restaurant building, a location which has the virtue of being across the road from Hardee’s. Being near your competitor is a good thing in the fast-food business, said Jack Warden, the Ashland franchise owner who’s a Navy veteran and former engineer and also owns the McDonald’s in Roanoke. Lineville worked hard to land the franchise, but the company liked the Ashland spot better. “Getting them is a real plus,” said Ashland Mayor Irving Thompson. Also this date: Anniston City School Superintendent Jan Hurd will interview six candidates for the Anniston High School principal vacancy later this week. She hopes to be able to recommend a principal at the board’s June 18 meeting.