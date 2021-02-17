Look Back ... to citizenship winners at Anniston High, 1946

Feb. 17, 1946, in The Star: Plans for building a Calhoun County World War II Memorial are expected to be finalized this week at a joint meeting of the Memorial Executive Committee and the Building Advisory Committee. The $50,000 goal of the Memorial Fund has been reached, the money raised for the purpose of establishing a permanent record of the names of all Calhoun County men and women who served in the armed forces during the war. It has been previously stressed that the war memorial should be a building that will have useful value for the entire county. Also this date: Albert Smith and Dorothy (D.D.) Wesley, leading members of the senior class at Anniston High School, have been selected as the “Good Citizenship” boy and girl, an honor sponsored annually by the Bienville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The winners are chosen by a popular vote of their fellow students and endorsed by the faculty. Miss Wesley is president of the Student Council and editor of the school yearbook, while Smith is president of the senior class and a star football player.
Feb. 17, 1996, in The Star: The director of the Anniston Museum of Natural History since October 1982, Christopher J. Reich has found a greener pasture in Iowa. Reich said yesterday he has accepted an offer to become executive director of the Putnam Museum of History and Natural Science in Davenport, Iowa. His degrees are in zoology and business administration.