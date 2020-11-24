Look Back ... to citizens' oversight for fort cleanup, 1995

Nov. 24, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Nov. 24, 1995, in The Star: A new agency representing area residents in the cleanup of Fort McClellan will meet regularly, get paid nothing and have no say in the final decision. But Ron Levy, the fort’s environmental coordinator, says a strong Restoration Advisory Board is nonetheless “a way for the community to talk to decision-makers, review the process and contribute to that process.” The board will advise a federal- and state-level team of regulators who will review a survey determining where toxic sits are located on the base. Also this date: Area black leaders are expecting a sizable turnout tomorrow for Anniston’s first “Family United March.” The event in Zinn Park was organized by a new group calling itself the Black Leadership Roundtable of Calhoun County. The rally is designed to promote greater family responsibility and more community togetherness.