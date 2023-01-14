Look Back ... to Chuck Miller's 25 points for Oxford, 1948

Jan. 14, 1948, in The Star: The Oxford Yellow Jackets fell behind in the final four minutes of play against Talladega’s reputable basketball team last night and dropped a close 46 to 42 decision. The Calhoun County High School team held the lead through most of the contest and went into the final quarter with a five-point advantage before losing out in the last minutes. Chuck Miller, Oxford’s superb center, was definitely the outstanding player in the Talladega gym as he sank a total of 25 points. Backing up Miller in his efforts were teammates Curtis Robinson, Aaron Cole, Julian Waugh, Frank Reid and Bobby Phillips. Also this date: Anniston Memorial Hospital has been approved for the coming year by the American College of Surgeons, Superintendent Murphy Cole announced today. The approval means that the hospital again has met the minimum standards set up by the college and is one of 2,800 hospitals in the U.S. that do so. Hospitals in Talladega, Sylacauga and Gadsden also received similar approval.
Jan. 14, 1998, in The Star: The split over who will govern Fort McClellan and its development came into the open yesterday when development commission member Charles Turner told The Star he would try to force a vote tomorrow to settle the question. The debate over which government should partner with the Fort McClellan Development Commission has split the body into two camps — one group favors governing control by the Calhoun County Commission, while the other favors a hybrid arrangement between the county and the City of Anniston. Also this date: The Anniston City Council doesn’t seem very enthusiastic about protecting and preserving the old Anniston Inn kitchen building that overlooks Zinn Park. On a 3-2 vote the council yesterday refused to pay half of a $45,000 matching grant to repair the building’s roof. But the council members’ inaction comes with a warning: “If you don’t put a roof on it in two years, you won’t have to do anything about it. It will be gone,” Main Street director Scott Barksdale told them.