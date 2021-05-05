Look Back ... to Choccolocco Valley filling up, 1996

May 5, 1946, in The Star: The contract to construct a new highway from Jacksonville to Piedmont is to be let in the fall, according to the Anniston Chamber of Commerce in consultation with the state Highway Department. The route to Piedmont will be a continuation of the Anniston-Jacksonville highway, on which work will begin this spring. Difficulty in obtaining rights of way is holding up construction of the highway north of Jacksonville. Also this date: The sixth-grade class of Oxford Elementary School recently held its graduation exercises in Fulton Hall. The class salutatorian was Clara Jo Williams; the valedictorian was Jimmy Haynes. Sixth-grade teachers were Miss Mattie Lou Ashburn and Mrs. W. R. McKinsey and the school principal was Mr. West [first name not listed]. Additionally: A letter to the editor from Willie A. Pendergrass of South Wilmer Avenue, Anniston, suggests that the new park in south Anniston be named Ezell Park in honor of “Cap” Ezell of Oxanna, who “by vigorous participation in the Boy Scout work of the community, has done much to raise the boys to a higher plane of living and to eradicate juvenile delinquency.” [Ezell Park was in fact the name eventually attached to that piece of public land.]
May 5, 1996, in The Star: Prisoners at Calhoun County Jail have figured out how to break the electronic locks on their cell doors, making it possible for the men to roam freely inside their cell blocks at any time, according to Sheriff Larry Amerson. Because parts for electronic locks are expensive and hard to find, the sheriff has had to resort to welding hasps onto the doors and securing them shut with padlocks. It’s not the best idea for fire safety protocols, however. Also this date: An extensive and thorough profile of the Choccolocco community reveals its popularity among new homeowners as a place to settle down. Residents of the region still cherish the past — as evidenced by the Heritage Festival they have held for the past eight years — but they’re also having to adapt to change. Area developers say they’ve seen land values multiply three and four times within a few years and White Plains School’s enrollment of 668 students included 35 new ones this year. The number of boxes at the Choccolocco Post Office has doubled from 300 to 600 just in 10 years.