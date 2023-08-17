Look Back ... to Chip Howell's golfing accomplishment, 1998

Aug. 17, 1948, in The Star: Some Lincoln residents organized a Lions Club last night under the sponsorship of the Bynum Lions Club. They elected Rush B. Johnson, an AOD executive, as their first club president and voted to have their “charter night” on Sept. 20. Elected as first, second and third vice presidents were D. F. Watson, J. I. Kirksey and P. M. Pruitt. Chosen to be “Lion Tamer” was W. H. Dickinson and “tailtwister” will be R. M. Hughes.
Aug. 17, 1998, in The Star: Chip Howell yesterday because only the second player in Calhoun County Golf Championship history to win titles in three different decades when he shot a 1-under-par 69 at Anniston Municipal Golf Course to win the 62nd annual tournament. Howell, who also won the event in 1979 and 1985, joins Chris Banister in the aforementioned distinction. As it happens, Howell almost didn’t even participate because he didn’t realize the tournament was coming up; he was the 79th player entered in the 80-man field. Also this date: Apple Computer’s iMac home computer debuted yesterday to strong sales as the company that pioneered easy point-and-click computing attempts to regain its legendary status. The translucent blue egg-shaped computer sells for $1,300 [that’s like paying $2,400 today] and is notable also for the financial and word processing software already “loaded” into it, as well as its internet and email access.