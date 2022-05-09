Look Back … to Cheaha State Park opening for season, 1947

May 8, 1947, in The Star: Cheaha State park is now open to visitors and will continue so through Sept. 20, according to C. R. Bell, chairman of the Parks Committee of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce. The roads to the park will be improved within the next two weeks, but the Munford route is recommended at the present time on state highway 241. Also this date: In a follow-up from yesterday’s story, the Southern Baptist Convention, protesting what it described as a “threat to the future of all public schools,” went on record today against acceptance of federal aid by church-sponsored schools. The resolution warned all Baptist schools and other institutions against accepting grants of money from the government for any purpose on grounds it weakened what it termed the traditional wall between church and state.
May 8, 1997, in The Star: The Alabama Department of Transportation has promised to match all federal dollars for Anniston’s Eastern Bypass, whether or not Gov. Fob James’ proposed $700 million bond issue passes. “The Eastern Bypass is too important to be dependent on any contingency,” said Sen. Doug Ghee, D-Anniston, who sought the pledge from the department. The total cost of the project is expected to be more than $75 million. Congress has allocated $11 million.