Look Back ... to change in Goal Post ownership, 1998

March 30, 1948, in The Star: The 75th anniversary of the founding of Anniston will be celebrated the week of July 11-17 with a pageant depicting the history of the city, a union church service, an anniversary ball and mass participation by costumed residents, among other activities in the $20,000 six-day anniversary party. Details of the pageant and associated activities are being arranged by a group of civic leaders and interested citizens, in conjunction with the professional planning efforts of an Ohio company that does this sort of thing for states and cities all the time. James C. Weatherly and Marcus A. Howze Jr. are the local leaders in charge of the massive event.
March 30, 1998, in The Star: Lee Brass Co., just two years out of bankruptcy, has been bought for $15 million by Amcast Industrial Corp., an Ohio metal casting company. The sale of the senior Anniston company, one of the 10 largest private employers in Calhoun County, is expected to be complete in April. Amcast spokeswoman Phyllis Naylor would not comment on whether there would be management changes at the 415-employee plant in Golden Springs. But she did say that in the past, Amcast has allowed acquired companies to continue to operate under their old names. Also this date: Roy Young bought the Goal Post restaurant from B. B. Ballard in 1974, and now it’s Mr. Young’s turn to sell. The iconic north Quintard barbecue joint with its famous football-kicking sign will shortly become the property of new owner Wayne Warren of Oxford. During a short closure, Warren will change the barbecue and the sauce and fiddle with the menu, then reopen on April 10. The motif will aim more toward high school sports.