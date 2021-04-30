Look Back ... to cattle show winners, 1946

April 30, 1946, in The Star: The Anniston Board of Education last night passed a resolution authorizing raises of $130 to $200 for every teacher in the Anniston public school system. The raises were made possible by a $50,000 appropriation granted to the schools last week by the Anniston City Commission. All teachers currently employed in the city schools have been retained for the coming year, with the addition of Andrew W. Lee as coach at Cobb Avenue High School. Also this date: A Hereford calf owned by Darrel Davis, a 14-year-old FFA member from Ohatchee, took first place this morning in Calhoun County’s annual Fat Cattle show, as 26 local boys and girls prepared for a statewide stock show in Birmingham. Leonard Norton, a 13-year-old 4-H Club member from Williams, entered the calf named Reserve Champion of Calhoun County.
April 30, 1996, in The Star: Jacksonville State University economics professor William T. Fielding has been promoted to dean of JSU’s College of Commerce and Business Administration. Fielding had been interim dean of the college since Pat O’Brien, who held the post previously, moved to new employment last summer. The “interim” status was officially removed from Fielding’s title three days ago by President Harold McGee. Fielding, 53, is said to be popular among his fellow business-school faculty. He’s been at JSU for 20 years, ever since earning his doctorate from the University of South Carolina.