Look Back ... to cattle controlling kudzu, 1948

Aug. 10, 1948, in The Star: An increase in personnel of 114 mechanics and allied tradesmen has been authorized at the Anniston Ordnance Depot in order to maintain in operative condition the expensive war equipment in storage there. “This equipment consists of 14,000 combat vehicles and 7,000 pieces of artillery. It must be kept in good condition, ready for use at any time,” said Col. C. E. Jones, commanding officer. Speaking of things the depot doesn’t need, Col. Jones reported that 300 beef cattle grazing by special permission are at least “making a dent” in the sea of kudzu that inundated much of the igloo area last year, although 500 would be better. Regardless, Jones said, the cattle eliminate the kudzu far more economically than it can be controlled by weed killers. Also this date: Miss Beth Cole, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Houston Cole of Jacksonville State Teachers College, told students in two classes about her recent tour of Europe at their request this past week. With 27 other young people, many of whom were from Alabama, Miss Cole sailed on the Queen Elizabeth on June 16 and returned on The Queen Mary July 28. The passenger list on The Queen Elizabeth included Charles Boyer and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Massey among other celebrities.
Aug. 10, 1998, in The Star: Weather permitting, August will be the start of a few months of frustrating detours for many Anniston motorists, but the inconvenience is supposed to pay off in a big way — with safer, smoother roads around Anniston. A major resurfacing project costing more than $4 million will improve all or parts of Quintard, Leighton, Johnston, Coleman Road, Weaver Road and Greenbrier-Dear Road. Also this date: Don Whitlow and the executive offices at Barbour Threads — formerly Blue Mountain Industries — have gotten a promotion. Whitlow, who previously led the company’s North American operations, is now in charge of Barbour Threads worldwide. Barbour is itself owned by British conglomerate Hicking Pentecost PLC of Cardiff, Wales. Barbour Threads provides jobs to about 500 people locally. Long known as Blue Mountain Industries, the local plant became Barbour Threads in March 1997.