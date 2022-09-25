Look Back … to Catholics seeking funds for a local parochial school, 1947.

Sept. 25, 1947, in The Star: An appeal went out today from the Rev. Jules A. Keating, pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, requesting support from prominent businessmen of Anniston for procurement of property to be used as a parochial school. It’s believed that a fund amounting to $25,000 will be sufficient to establish such a school for boys and girls of grammar school age. Both Catholic and non-Catholic children will be admitted. Also this date: The nursing school at Anniston Memorial Hospital has affiliated with Jacksonville State Teachers College, whereby student nurses will take courses in anatomy, microbiology, chemistry, sociology and psychology as part of the curriculum of the teachers college and receive college credit for them, hospital superintendent Murphy Cole announced. The nursing school is under the direction of Mrs. Maude Mullen, instructor of nursing arts and medical and surgical nursing. Additionally: A syndicated advice column just for teen-age readers of The Star will begin next week. Such a feature has been sought by Star editors for a long time, it’s noted. The column is written by 18-year-old Nancy Mottram, who according to her biographical data lives in or near Binghamton, N.Y.
Sept. 25, 1997, in The Star: Anniston Fire Chief Louis LeFoy celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday and went to work as usual. But the chief is stuck in the middle of a legalistic tussle between city officials and the retirement board. That’s because state law says firefighters and police officers must retire once they hit 60. But Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham and City Manager John Seymour told LeFoy — who’d like to keep working — to report to work as usual, calling the state law unenforceable and discriminatory. Also this date: Another eminent 60-year-old is the subject of a newsfeature profile: Margaret Bundrum Bragg, mother of book author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Rick Bragg, who’s become right famous in his native territory, Possum Trot and vicinity, for his accomplishments. “Margaret Bragg is no simple soul. Educated by living, she has wisdom stored up. She understands how her son writes as beautifully as he does,” Cathi Downing, the writer of the profile, tells us. Mrs. Bragg says, “Ricky is easy to read. I think that comes from somewhere people don’t know anything about, the inner person. He’s just gotta describe it.”