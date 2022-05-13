Look Back ... to career choices at middle school, 1997

May 13, 1947, in The Star: Anniston’s on-again, off-again telephone service appeared to be permanently on again this morning and indications are that local telephone users won’t be inconvenienced further as service resumed normal proportions at noon today. After approximately 12 hours of picketing, two members of the Association of Communications Equipment Workers decided to stop their protest march when word reached them around 10:30 last night that reinforcements would not be coming in from Birmingham. Prior to that time they had been assured by the National Federation of Telephone Workers that their two-man picket “line” would not be crossed.
May 13, 1997, in The Star: A recent program presented at Anniston Middle School called “Explorations in Technology” was designed to introduce younger students to career options. “This is to get them thinking about what they will do when they get out of school, so they can start planning about high school,” said technology education teacher Bob Howell. The program made use of 14 stations around a room where the kids could engage in handiwork related to particular trade areas, from health care to computer work to wood crafting.