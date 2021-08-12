Look Back ... to candidates for Ward 2, 1996

Aug. 12, 1946, in The Star: Jimmy Meigs’ low of 76 withstood the best efforts of veteran golfers in the final qualifying rounds for entry into the Anniston Country Club Golf Tournament and the Anniston High School student walked off with medalist honors. First-round matches in the annual event open today with 90 Anniston golfers vying for recognition over the tough state meet site course.
Aug. 12, 1996, in The Star: Three of the four candidates vying for the Ward 2 seat on the Anniston City Council in this year’s election have sat there before. They are incumbent James Montgomery and former councilmen Pink Junior Wood and Walter Young. The only political newcomer to appear on the ballot Augs. 27 will be Brenda Rosser Coleman, 35, who works as a resident initiative coordinator for the Anniston Housing Authority.