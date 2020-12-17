Look Back … to Calhoun County due for a new health department building, 1995

Dec. 17, 1945, in The Star: When two Calhoun County deputy sheriffs and two ABC men yesterday afternoon raided a pair of stills five miles south of Piedmont, they reported finding a 13-year-old boy operating one of the stills. They took him and four men to the county jail, but released him when his daddy showed up. Daddy was held on a charge of distilling, as were the other men rounded up. Also this date: An advertisement draws the reader’s attention to the new location of Stedham Service Station at the corner of 29th Street and Noble. Atlas brand tires and batteries are sold there, as is gasoline and all the other usual products a motorist might need to travel. But the business is evidently situated on a plot of land, too, because it also advertises it has overnight cabins and parking space for trailers. Additionally: Old Man Winter is really yanking Anniston’s chain: The mercury sank to 15 degrees here last night, a record low for the city this year. It’s expected to be clear and just about as cold tonight.
Dec. 17, 1995, in The Star: The Alabama Department of Public Health has scheduled a majority of its 140 public health facilities around the state for renovation or replacement within the next few years. Topping the list is the 30-year-old Calhoun County Public Health Department building on Eighth Street in Anniston, with its chipping paint, decaying facade and limited space. Breaking ground on construction of a new facility might even happen next year.