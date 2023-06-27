Look Back ... to Cadillacs coming to town, 1948

June 27, 1948, in The Star: A lone bandit armed with a small automatic pistol and disguised with a handkerchief over the lower part of his face robbed Lloyd’s Bakery yesterday afternoon of approximately $1,500 in cash in one of the boldest daylight hold-ups in the history of Anniston. The gunman, according to Miss Alma Huggins, bookkeeper at the office and one of the four people present when the crime occurred, walked conspicuously into the office, waved his gun threateningly and commanded, “Get your hands up. This is a hold-up.” His eventual haul was $225 in coinage and $1,300 in bills. His cap, glasses and mask were found by police a short distance from the bakery, but the bandit has not been found. Also this date: According to a pair of advertisements, Drennen Motor Car Co. of Birmingham has been instrumental in establishing a new Cadillac dealership to serve motorists in Anniston and vicinity. The luxury car brand will be sold and serviced at Fowler Motor Co. Inc., 630 Noble Street. Cadillacs of the 1948 model year are available now.
June 27, 1998, in The Star: The Oxford Yellow Jackets are gearing up for life with a new quarterback this fall now that two-sport standout Matthew Maniscalco has decided to give up football his senior year to concentrate on baseball. Maniscalco, a first-team all-area pick in both sports last year, told Yellow Jackets football coach Robert Herring of his decision shortly after school let out for the summer. “It was a very hard decision, harder than you’d expect,” Maniscalco told The Star’s Al Muskewitz. Maniscalco concedes his height works against him in football, but focusing on baseball may lead to a career. “It’s nothing against football — I just played it for fun. I’m just going to concentrate on baseball now and it’ll take me wherever,” the athlete said.