Look Back ... to C. E. Hanna on the old days, 1946

Dec. 17, 1946, in The Star: A detailed and respectful interview with C. Edgar Hanna, age 70, founder of Calhoun County Training School in Hobson City, brings out the history of educating Black residents of the area. According to the article, “Edgar Hanna thought little of staying up half the night and working problems of mathematics by the light of pine knot lamps, the only light his family knew. For three years before the founding of the Training School in 1923, Hanna started attending the Summer sessions of Tuskegee Institute, where he received his B.S. degree in education.” Hanna said he was inspired by the accomplishments of Booker T. Washington at Tuskegee, thinking that, “surely, if one man can do this, I can be instrumental in building one creditable school in my county for the boys and girls of my race.” His first contact with Hobson City occurred in 1905, at what was known as the old Hobson City and Oxford Academy, enrollment 75. Also this date: Four local Boy Scout troops picked 43 pounds of kudzu seed Saturday morning in cooperation with the Coosa River Soil Conservation District. The seed will be sent to the Soil Conservation Nursery, where it will be planted and the young plants sent back to this district.
Dec. 17, 1996, in The Star: The Westinghouse Foundation yesterday handed over a check for $43,000 to Wellborn High School for the purpose of financing a science lab for seventh- and eighth-graders, who now have no functioning science lab. The addition will help the school meet new state standards that mandate more thorough science instruction. Also this date: In an essay on the Community page, Donna Barton recalls the quiet life and good works of her friend Jim Abbott, who died recently at the age of 40 from the effects of cancer. The owner of Anniston Printing Company, Abbott loved his business and loved his work. He also loved helping others outside work, including ringing the bell for the Salvation Army and flipping pancakes for Kiwanis. When nonprofits held fundraisers, Abbott printed their materials and never sent a bill. Eventually, he made the choice to stop receiving chemotherapy. He wanted quality time in his final days, not misery time. “He called death an adventure, and looked forward to it with childlike wonder and anticipation. To Jim, there was never a doubt about the existence of God.”