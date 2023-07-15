Look Back ... to burial of a young Alexandria serviceman, 1948

July 15, 1948, in The Star: Military rites will be held July 18 at Oak Bowery Church, with burial in the church cemetery, for HA 2-c William Leslie (Billy) Rogers, 18, who gave his life in service to his country on April 28, 1944, in the English Channel while aboard an LST. He had entered the service March 13, 1943, while still a junior at Alexandria High School. Rogers was the son of Mr. and Mrs. B. F. Rogers of Leyden Hill and was a member of First Christian Church of Anniston. He is survived by eight siblings — six sisters and two brothers — most of whom live in the Anniston area. The George N. Meredith Post No. 926, VFW, will perform military rites and will act as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers for Mr. Rogers will be Harry Lusk, Billy Strickland, Robert Moore, Milton Stewart, Jack Prickett, Rex Clark, Roscoe Gunn and Ben Howell. [Online research indicates that Rogers died as a result of German attack off the Devon coast during a large-scale Allied rehearsal for the D-Day invasion.] Also this date: Plans for the Calhoun County Fair were set into motion yesterday afternoon when a meeting of the fair committee of the Oxford Exchange Club was held with the county agent and his staff. The fair will be at Oxford Lake Sept. 7-11 and will be sponsored by the Oxford civic club for the second consecutive year. It’s thought that due to successful groundwork laid at the time of last year’s fair, the 1948 version shows promise of doubling the returns.
July 15, 1998, in The Star: A retired local eye surgeon, Dr. John E. Reaves, was selected by vote of the Anniston City Council last night to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Hans Gray. Reaves, a 60-year-old Sunday School teacher, will be sworn into office at the next regular council meeting, July 28. Reaves was chosen over five other candidates for the position.