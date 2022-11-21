Look Back ... to boom times in Lineville, 1947

Nov. 21, 1947, in The Star: “Let there be light,” declared J. O. McClain, Lineville’s energetic young mayor, and lo, as the clock struck the half-hour after 6 p.m. last night, 40 floodlights burst into radiance, lighting the main business streets of Clay County’s most enterprising community as brightly as the noonday sun. Simultaneously, a 5-piece string band broke into a lively reel, and there was dancing in the streets. Oldsters stepped into the ring, swinging their partners with a vim that vied well with the nimbleness of the younger generation. The town of 2,500 is enjoying a postwar rebirth as the downtown fills back up with business and two manufacturing plants create 1,200 pairs of men’s pants daily. A new high school to accommodate 500 students is under construction. Also this date: “Reconstituted” milk is now being sold to the public, the Calhoun County Health Department announced, due to a shortage of fluid milk reported by several distributing dairies. This reconstituted milk is made by use of cream, skim milk, evaporated or dried milk and water for reconstruction into (as nearly as possible) fresh whole milk, officials said.
Nov. 21, 1997, in The Star: City officials tried to think of everything as they planned the process for converting 10th and 11th streets downtown to two-way routes, but they didn’t account for one thing: Left turns onto Quintard from those streets. Drivers are being left frustrated due to lack of left-turn arrows to give them a chance to get into traffic. The problem is, adding turn signals at 10th and 11th at Quintard would require changing the timing of other lights on Quintard — and Quintard is a state route.