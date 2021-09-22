Look Back ... to boldface names in Alexandria's Class of '47

Sept. 22, 1946, in The Star: The Senior Class of Alexandria High School numbers 77 this year, and is expected to be the largest senior class to graduate from Alexandria. At a recent class meeting, members elected class officers and its “Who’s Who.” The class president will be Marlyn Hicks and the vice president will be Dolores Robertson. Evelyn Hill will be secretary-treasurer and Clarence Page will be the class reporter. Young Mr. Page was also selected in the Who’s Who as “best all around boy” but also the “biggest wolf” AND the “dumbest boy.” The boy voted most likely to succeed is Marlyn Hicks, while the girl voted most likely to succeed is Evelyn Stewart; she was also chosen the “smartest girl.” The “wittiest boy” is Billy Robertson and the “wittiest girl” is Dot Patty. The “smartest boy” is Ray Heathcock. Also this date: The spirit of Lafayette must have hovered over the group of French and American students at Jacksonville State Teachers College when they held their first meeting this week — and an experiment in international relations on the practical side was begun. The four exchange students and their hostess from Paris were joined by 30 JSTC students in advanced French and Dr. and Mrs. J. H. Jones to begin the year’s program with a luncheon in the special French dining room in Bibb Graves Hall.
Sept. 22, 1996, in The Star: The Chief Ladiga bicycling and jogging trail in Piedmont is about ready for an opening ceremony in six days. At the trail intersection with Center Avenue in Piedmont, city and county officials on the 8.95-mile trail will cut the ribbon around 11 a.m. The paved trail stretches from Maxwellborn to Woolf Street, though a short span from Woolf to Vigo Road has yet to be finished. A rest station planned for Daily Street has not been built due to lack of money, said City Administrator Brent Morrison.