Look Back ... to Blue Cross services at Anniston hospital, 1947

July 14, 1947, in The Star: A prominent full-page advertisement touts Anniston Memorial Hospital as a Blue Cross hospital, meaning that anyone who is a member can expect the company to pay certain benefits for certain procedures or treatments. Blue Cross has 26 million members nationwide, with 185,000 of them in Alabama, according to the ad, and it’s approved by the American Hospital Association and the Alabama Hospital Association and the Alabama State Medical Association. Surgical benefits include $150 for the removal of a kidney, $35 to $60 for a broken arm or leg, or $100 for an appendectomy; these sums are paid to the doctor on behalf of the Blue Cross-enrolled patient. Also this date: A television set is being installed in the White House for President Truman, a spokesman for the Allan B. DuMont Laboratories Inc. said. The set, which the president ordered but which the company said it plans to present as a gift, is to be delivered at the White House by truck today. The television itself is just one component of a system that includes an automatic record changer and a FM receiver. It’s all valued at $1,795 (or around $24,000 in current dollars).
July 14, 1997, in The Star: Neither Republican Gov. Fob James nor Democratic Lt. Gov. Don Siegelman has announced his intentions for the 1998 state election season, but a new poll by the Mobile Register and the University of South Alabama shows that if the two entered the race now, 36 percent said they’d vote for the governor, 35 percent would vote for Siegelman and 29 percent are undecided.