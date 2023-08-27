Look Back ... to births vs deaths locally in 1948

Aug. 27, 1948, in The Star: Anniston city schools will open Tuesday, Sept. 7, rather than Monday, Sept. 6, so that members of the band and other students may participate in the parade and the other activities scheduled for the Labor Day celebration, Superintendent Raymond J. Fisher announced today. Also this date: According to records kept by the Calhoun County Health Department, the county’s population increased by 147 in the month of July just by natural processes alone — exactly 200 babies were born, and 53 people died.
Aug. 27, 1998, in The Star: The AIDS Services Center in Hobson City, still feeling the effects of the recent resignation of nine of its 16 board members, got some good news this week. One is the award of a $60,000 grant from the Stringfellow Memorial Health Foundation to upgrade its computer system. The other is the appointment of four new board members: Richard Routman, Donna Barton, Thomas Caver and Doris Pilkington.