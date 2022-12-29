Look Back ... to big plans for Crow Drugs, 1997

Dec. 29, 1947, in The Star: Anniston Mayor E. D. Banks this morning received the invoice for two new pumper-type fire trucks from the Seagraves Corporation, meaning the 750-gallon vehicles should arrive here from Ohio in the next few days. The trucks, costing approximately $9,350 each, will almost complete an order for new fire equipment for Anniston. A $16,000 sixty-five-foot ladder truck remains to be delivered, but it’ll be here as soon as possible, the mayor said. Also this date: At the end of the last day of 1947 men and women of the armed services will lose their privilege of free first-class mailing and will have to start paying for stamps like everyone else. Since March 27, 1942, all they’ve had to do is write “Free” in the upper right-hand corner of the envelope with the name, serial number and address in the left-hand corner.
Dec. 29, 1997, in The Star: Area residents spent yesterday, their Sunday after Christmas, stocking up on emergency food and other supplies in the face of a weather prediction of a 90 percent chance of 3 to 6 inches of snow overnight. Anniston road crews and sand trucks were preparing to hit the streets in time for morning traffic, expected to the troublesome due to the snow. The Star’s Monday morning edition was printed several hours early, its editors anticipating problems for carriers and quite mindful of the distribution difficulties posed by the Blizzard of ’93. Also this date: A tall, yellow building at the north end of Jacksonville’s public square has welcomed four generations of Crow Drug customers, but that’s about to change. The business will be moved early in 1998 to a more modern, spacious building on the south end of the square. Crow Drug owner Jim Willis said he doesn’t know who’ll occupy the old space in the 91-year-old building, which early in its history held the city post office.