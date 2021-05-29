Look Back ... to "Big Jim"s planned appearance, 1946

May 29, 1946, in The Star: Members of the Woman’s Civic Club have been assessed $2 each in order to raise a fund to pay for the recent tornado damage to the clubhouse in Zinn Park. Many club members made their donation at the May luncheon and other are being asked to send their checks to Mrs. Thomas M. Irish as soon as possible. The damage to the clubhouse was considerable, with many windows broken out. Also this date: Alabama gubernatorial candidate “Big Jim” Folsom spoke in Heflin this morning, had a date in Pell City at 3 p.m. and expects to draw a tremendous outdoor crowd at the Calhoun County Courthouse when he speaks here tonight at 8. The rally will be held on the courthouse steps, not inside the building, and floodlights were being installed today so Folsom could see the people and they could see him.
May 29, 1996, in The Star: According to an audit the city of Oxford brought in more than $3 million beyond what it spent in 1995, pushing its total cash reserves to more than $18.7 million. “You try to live within your means and try and make sure your money isn’t wasted,” said Oxford Mayor Leon Smith, explaining the city’s budget-balancing strategy. Also this date: The Anniston City Council yesterday passed an ordinance that will not only make it more difficult for new ambulance services to come into town, but will place more restrictions on the employees who work for them. The Anniston Emergency & Rescue Squad was the only ambulance service in the city until a couple of months ago. Since then, however, CareLine has opened its doors and a third ambulance service, LifeLine, is scheduled to start up this week. Among other new rules, there will be the requirement that each ambulance have a paramedic on board when it responds to accidents.