Look Back ... to big construction plans at RMC, 1996

Feb. 13, 1946, in The Star: Anniston City Commission president J. F. (Gerald) King today withdrew his name from contention for reelection to the body. He cited the demands of his automobile business and other interests as the reason. Mr. King is president of King Motor Co. and its affiliates in Pell City, Talladega and Heflin. Also this date: Two English “war brides” have arrived in Anniston to make their home with their husbands. They are Mrs. Evelyn Reaves, wife of Odus Reaves of the Saks community (with her 22-month-old son, Phillip, in tow), and Mrs. Evelyn Mary Pope, wife of F. R. Pope, 415 East 13th Street. The two brides and the little boy arrived in New York three days ago and arrived in Anniston this morning by train. Additionally: The Calhoun County Commission is going ahead with plans to construct a highway from Anniston to Jacksonville, a representative from the state Highway Department having visited a commission meeting yesterday to explain certain condemnation proceedings. The highway will start where the new Quintard highway meets the old Jacksonville road at the South Gate of Fort McClellan. Construction should begin this spring on the $600,000 project.
Feb. 13, 1996, in The Star: A new wing for maternal and obstetrical care at Regional Medical Center is seen as the cornerstone of a $13.5 million plan to expand and renovate the 341-bed hospital. RMC president Allen Fletcher says the hospital plans to apply later this year for a certificate of need from the State Health Planning and Development Agency. The hospital delivered 1,418 babies in 1995. Of course, project completion date is a few years down the road.