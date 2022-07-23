Look Back ... to better water treatment, 1997

July 23, 1947, in The Star: It was downright chilly in Anniston this morning as the temperature dropped to 53 degrees, one of the lowest readings ever recorded here for July 23. Also this date: A number of petitions and requests were presented at yesterday’s Anniston City Commission meeting in a short session. A petition to widen the streets and cut trees on Gurnee Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets and on 11th Street between Gurnee and Moore was referred to the engineering department. Additionally: A lawsuit asking for the court’s advice in the case of a Piedmont woman who left shares of stock to her city in her will has been filed in Calhoun County Circuit Court by attorney William C. Bibb on behalf of Miss Annie Lee Kerr. She is the executrix of the will written by her sister, Miss Annie Weeks Kerr, who left a number of shares of Alabama Power Company stock to the “city schools of white children of Piedmont for their education.” Annie Lee Kerr is asking the court to decide who should be allowed to dispose of the stock. The board of education will probably wind up with the stock, court officials said.
July 23, 1997, in The Star: The Pentagon notified the Fort McClellan Reuse and Redevelopment Authority this month that the agency receiving fort property must be a government entity and might want to have the power to zone, tax and issue bonds. In a July 10 letter, the Pentagon recommended that the Fort McClellan Development Commission, created by the Alabama Legislature to eventually replace the reuse authority and to receive the fort’s property, should have those powers. The local Council of Elected Leaders voted yesterday to ask Gov. Fob James to write a letter stating that “according to legal opinion,” the commission would indeed be a government entity. Also this date: The Anniston Water Works and Sewer Board is breaking ground today on an improved water treatment plant, eight years after it received orders to upgrade the plant’s filtering system. The $9 million upgrade of the Paul B. Krebs Water Treatment Plant is expected to be finished late next year. It’s three times the size of the current facility.